JAMESTOWN — The region’s libraries will join forces again this summer for the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System Road Trip.
Starting Thursday, community members in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties are encouraged to visit as many libraries as they can during the summer. The program is open to all residents, regardless of library card status.
Running through Aug. 31, participants may stop in at any CCLS library — there are 36 libraries in 38 locations in the system — for a free map to all libraries. Pick up a sticker to mark each visit, and small prizes will be offered for reaching a certain number of stops.
Libraries offer incredible programming throughout the year, CCLS officials report, and summer is a great time to get the family involved through summer reading programs and check out the unique feel and offering at each library. Take a trip in the children's section boat at the Alexander Findley Community Library in Sherman, or meet the three library cats.
Library system officials also encourage residents to access the Day Adventure Pass program to explore partner organizations around the area. Summer in Western New York is a great time to become an explorer in your backyard, and libraries are here to help.
Check with local libraries for hours and upcoming programs to plan the road trip. This year's summer reading theme is "All Together Now," with storytime, crafts, and entertainers all summer long.
For more information, visit www.cclsny.org/roadtrip.