OLEAN — Cereal boxes collected for the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce's Cereal Challenge should be delivered to the Olean Food Pantry before the end of business Monday.
The Food Pantry is located at 8 Leo Moss Drive in Olean (behind the Cattaraugus County Building and Bethany Lutheran Church). Delivery times to the pantry are when they are open, on Mondays, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Cereal Challenge is part of the GOACC’s Southern Tier Corporate Challenge 5K Run and Walk, with the running race rescheduled for the fall. The date will be announced soon.