OLEAN — Pride in the Park will return to War Vets Park on Aug. 26.
The Cattaraugus County Pride Coalition announced the event will run from noon-4 p.m., and the event is being billed as an afternoon of community, entertainment, education, and activism.
Events include performances by local musicians, speakers, and Veronyca’s Showgirls. Big Brothers Big Sisters will host the Children’s zone, and PFLAG the “Parents’ Zone.” A clothing exchange, book exchange, and art by local artists will also be on display.
The 2022 event saw more than 500 attendees, organizers said.
Sponsorships are being sought. For more information, email pride@cattpride.org.