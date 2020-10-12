OLEAN — The Democratic Committee of Cattaraugus County will host a drive-through tailgate barbecue 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Elks Club parking lot at West State and Second streets.
The barbecue, set to begin just before the NFL games begin on television, will be prepared by local chef Armand Burke.
The committee, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, must insist on presale only. The cost for the dinners is $12 and includes chicken, potato, vegetable and small dessert.
Proceeds will benefit the campaign of Tracy Mitrano for Congress and the DCCC.
Online reservations may be made on line at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/cattdemsbbq. For more information, email cattcodems@yahoo.com.