ALBANY — Cash toll collection has resumed along New York state’s ticketed-thruway system.
The New York State Thruway Authority said Wednesday that it has suspended the emergency toll procedures in place on March 22 in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, drivers will receive a toll ticket upon entry to the thruway and will be able to pay their tolls with cash at a staffed lane when exiting.
Drivers with E-ZPass will continue to experience contactless travel and payment at all tolling locations, according to the thruway authority.
Plexiglass screens have been installed to separate collectors and motorists and toll collection staff will continue to wear face coverings and sanitize workstations periodically throughout their shifts.
The Thruway Authority urges motorists to sign up for E-ZPass, which is the only contactless method to pay tolls. Construction continues on the authority’s systemwide transition to cashless tolling by the end of 2020 when cash payment will no longer be accepted. Motorists can sign up for E-ZPass online.
Non-E-ZPass customers who traveled the thruway’s ticketed-system between March 22 and May 31 at 8:59 p.m. will receive one toll bill which includes all accumulated tolls and no additional fees. Toll bills will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle at the address on file with the department of motor vehicles.