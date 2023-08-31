OLEAN — Person Centered Services, an organization that coordinates care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is hosting a free Care Connection Day at St. Bonaventure University’s Doyle Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.
During this insightful event, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their family members and others who are interested can network and learn more about specialized services and resources from local service providers and care coordinators from Person Centered Services.
This event is open to the public free of charge. Workshops on related topics of interest will also be presented.
Those interested in attending or hosting a table at this Care Connection Day can register at personcenteredservices.com/event/care-connection-day-olean. Registration is mandatory for vendors and encouraged but not required for general public attendees.
Person Centered Services provides health home care management by coordinating available medical, social and other services to improve overall health and wellness for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they may maximize their quality of life.
Person Centered Services provides care coordination services for more than 17,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Person Centered Services, which is celebrating its first five years in 2023, provides care coordination services in 18 counties throughout Western New York, the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions.
More information about Person Centered Services is available online at personcenteredservices.com.