CEDARVILLE, Ohio -- Abigail Anderson of Coudersport, Pa., and Jordan Roberts of Fillmore, N.Y., graduated from Cedarville University in spring 2022 with undergraduate degrees.
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. -- Westminster College named Timothy Mulcahy of Bradford to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester.
MANSFIELD, Pa. -- Thomas Powell of Coudersport and Caden Roys of Port Allegany were named to the Commonwealth University-Mansfield President's List for the Spring 2023 semester.
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Troy Brennan of Allegany, N.Y., graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems from the College of Charleston.
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg named Chloe Goodwill of Smethport, Andrew Kane of Bradford, Richard Phillips of Port Allegany, and Holly Vincent of Shinglehouse to the Spring 2023 Dean's List.
MANSFIELD, Pa. -- Commonwealth University-Mansfield named Abbie Cady of Ulysses, Brett Chilson of Port Allegany, Stella Fink of Coudersport, Katherine Kulish of Sabinsville, Calvin Moore of Wilcox, and Bradley Walton of Allegany, N.Y., to the Dean's List for the Spring 2023 semester.
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. -- Alex Barton of Eldred, Zachary Cole of Lewis Run, Leah Faulkner of Bradford, Trent Fowler of Coudersport, Ryan Miller of Bradford, Carter Stedman of Shinglehouse, Colton Swanson of Bradford, and Kaylee VanWhy of Coudersport were named to the Dean's List at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven for the Spring 2023 semester.