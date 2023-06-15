  • LOUDONVILLE — Olivia Pitillo of West Valley has been named to the Siena College Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.
  • LORETTO, Pa. — Saint Francis University named the following students to the Spring 2023 President’s List or Dean’s Lists: Logan Ruter of Coudersport, President’s List; Laryssa Webster of Bradford, President’s List; Shaelyn Black of Coudersport, Dean’s List; Mary Bukowski of Bradford, Dean’s List; and Courtney Lyle of Portville , N.Y., Dean’s List.
  • MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Kyle Mathes of Portville, N.Y., was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2023 Spring Quarter.
  • CANTON — SUNY Canton named the following students to the spring 2023 President’s List: Emily R. Musingo of Belmont, Caydence V. Zalwsky of Portville, Sonny A. Buffalo of Salamanca, and Ashlie M. Tronetti of Wellsville.
  • POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 716 students to the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester, including Helena Blackwell of Delevan, Moriah Clendenin of Belmont, and Larissa Kirtz of Olean.

