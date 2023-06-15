- LOUDONVILLE — Olivia Pitillo of West Valley has been named to the Siena College Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.
- LORETTO, Pa. — Saint Francis University named the following students to the Spring 2023 President’s List or Dean’s Lists: Logan Ruter of Coudersport, President’s List; Laryssa Webster of Bradford, President’s List; Shaelyn Black of Coudersport, Dean’s List; Mary Bukowski of Bradford, Dean’s List; and Courtney Lyle of Portville , N.Y., Dean’s List.
- MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Kyle Mathes of Portville, N.Y., was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2023 Spring Quarter.
- CANTON — SUNY Canton named the following students to the spring 2023 President’s List: Emily R. Musingo of Belmont, Caydence V. Zalwsky of Portville, Sonny A. Buffalo of Salamanca, and Ashlie M. Tronetti of Wellsville.
- POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 716 students to the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester, including Helena Blackwell of Delevan, Moriah Clendenin of Belmont, and Larissa Kirtz of Olean.
Tags
Local & Social
Help Our Community
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.