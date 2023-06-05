SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa -- Slippery Rock University named the following students to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester: Anna Anderson of Bradford, Reagan Austin of Eldred, Drew Benson of Port Allegany, Tianna Bowser of Coudersport, Michael Cannistraci of Eldred, Jessica Fox of Bradford, Brennan Grady of Bradford, Kaitlyn Higby of Allegany, N.Y., Carissa Hilsher of Houghton, N.Y., Tyler Howes of Smethport, Regan Johnson of Bradford, Adam Jones of West Clarksville, N.Y., Jonathan Lent of Coudersport, Peyton Manion of Bradford, Caleb Nuzzo of Bradford, Kaylee Rhinehart of Eldred, Kyle Stewart of Bradford, Mason Taylor of Roulette, Mariessa Watson of Austin, and Megan Wells of Bradford.
WINCHESTER, Va. -- Isaiah Scott, Wellsville, N.Y., was named to the Dean's List at Shenandoah University for the Spring 2023 semester.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Tierney Hemphill, of Allegany, N.Y., a student of the psychology department has earned the Applied Psychology Award, which is given in recognition of substantial contribution in psychology.
YORK, Pa. -- Local students named to the Spring 2023 Dean's List at York College of Pennsylvania include Riley Allen of Wellsville, N.Y., Emma Brown of Andover, N.Y., and Holden Cowburn of Ulysses.
ONEONTA -- Jillian Clarke of Andover was one of 121 SUNY Oneonta students who participated in the 2023 Student Research and Creative Activity showcase in April. Clarke presented "Central Chimpanzees and Bonobos Exhibit More Stress-Related Dental Defects than Eastern Chimpanzees."
POTSDAM -- Trenton Shane Scott of Angelica, a sophomore majoring in computer engineering, was named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2023 semester at Clarkson University.
POTSDAM -- Orry Brandon Shattenberg of Great Valley, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the Spring 2023 semester at Clarkson University.
CAZENOVIA -- Cazenovia College recognized Mackenzie Bennett of Angelica, Bailey Bennett of Angelica, Sarah Cole of Cuba, and Sarah Elsigan of Cuba for academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester, naming the students to the Dean's List.
CALIFORNIA, Pa. -- Brianna Patterson of Bradford, Elizabeth Flores of Bradford, McKensie Crooks of Machias, N.Y., Erika Goss of Coudersport, Matthew Shimkanin of Harrison Valley, August Cox of Smethport, Connor Alfieri of Smethport, Hannah Schleicher of Bradford, Monica Callahan of Bradford, Lindsay Grandinetti of Bradford, Hannah Shaffer of Austin, Macie Miller of Ludlow, Jacob Wilcox of Bradford, Miranda Crooks of Gifford, Erin Herzog of Smethport, Kaylee Turk of Shinglehouse, Elizabeth Miller of Custer City, Serena Smyntek of Gifford, Grace Dalton of Bradford, Emily Keltz of Bradford, Erin Stevens of Lewis Run, Betty Hooftallen of Roulette, Katrina Weichmann of Bradford, Taylor Brewer of Coudersport, Abbey Gardiner of Duke Center, Kayli Giardini of Cuba, N.Y., Caleigh Zollinger of Portville, N.Y., Jaydn McCormick of Bradford, Marhea Unverdorben of Eldred, Dana Dubots of Coudersport, Morgan King of Allegany, N.Y., Jordan Piller of Duke Center, and Darian Wineberg of Rew, were named to the Pennsylvania Western University Dean's List for the 2023 spring semester.
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Nathan Schuessler of Rixford was named to the Dean's List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the Spring 2023 semeste.