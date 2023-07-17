Campus news
- WORCESTER, Mass. — Dominic Esposito of Shinglehouse, Pa., was named to the spring dean’s list at College of the Holy Cross.
- CHARLESTON, S.C. — Troy Brennan of Allegany, N.Y., was named to the College of Charleston spring 2023 Dean’s List.
- BEREA, Ky. — Sisaly Krick, a resident of Cattaraugus, N.Y., has been named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Berea College.
- CLINTON — Jed Rifkin of Ellicottville has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the spring 2023 semester.
- TEANECK, N.J. — Cameron Spring of Allegany, NY, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus has graduated with a BS as of May 2023.
- ONEONTA — More than 1,100 SUNY Oneonta students earned Dean’s List honors for the spring 2023 semester, including Isabella Carucci of Olean and Jillian Clarke of Andover.
- BURLINGTON, Vt. — Nora Looney, of Alfred Station, N.Y., graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in Health and Society.
- SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Abraham Ashley, of Freedom, N.Y., graduated from Missouri State University with a master’s degree in Science, Defense and Strategic Studies.