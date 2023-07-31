Campus news
CORTLAND — SUNY Cortland reported Jillian Hlasnick of Olean and Mia Hlasnick of Olean earned President’s List honors for the Spring 2023 semester.
CORTLAND — More than 2,300 students earned recognition for academic excellence on the SUNY Cortland Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester, including Brady Andrews of Randolph, Sierra Burrows of Belmont, Jillian Hlasnick of Olean, Mia Hlasnick of Olean, Abigail McCoy of Allegany, and Jillian Stevens of Olean.
OLD WESTBURY — Aaron Kumpf of Cuba was named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s Honor List at New York Institute of Technology.
BATAVIA — 205 students from Genesee Community College named to President’s List, including Alivia Braun of Delevan, Ava Niclo of Freedom, Davaughan Wells of Machias, Keltsie Francis of Belfast, Noah Sheehan of Olean and Olivia Chiosi of Wellsville.
BATAVIA — 243 students from Genesee Community College named to Provost’s List, including Coti Owens of Delevan, Charles Morlock of Delevan, Caleb Gabel of Gowanda, Daria Cavallo of Allegany, Chiara Iantorno of Bolivar, Mason Fleischman of Belmont, and Xander Batt-Smith of Wellsville.