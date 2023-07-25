  • MELBOURNE, Fla. — Chloeann Halladay of Olean, N.Y., has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Florida Institute of Technology.
  • OSWEGO — Erin A. Washburn of Little Valley was named to the President’s List as SUNY Oswego.
  • OSWEGO — Jocelyn V. Decker of Allegany was named to the Dean’s List at SUNY Oswego.
  • PURCHASE — Purchase College announced that Isabella Martinelli of Olean was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester.
  • WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford named John Tinelli of Franklinville to the Dean’s List for spring 2023.

Tags

Local & Social