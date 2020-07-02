WELLSBORO, Pa. — C&N has given out $500,000 in donations to schools and scholarship organizations in northern Pennsylvania.
The following school districts in Potter, McKean and Cameron counties were presented with checks, through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, to support their programs: Austin, $4,000; Coudersport, $14,000; Galeton, $7,000; Port Allegany, $7,000; and Cameron County, $12,000.
“At C&N, we believe we have a very important role to play in our local communities,” said the bank’s president and CEO, Brad Scovill. “It all starts with our youth — doing our part to provide them with valuable opportunities to learn and grow will lead to a brighter future for all of us.”