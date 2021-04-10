BRADFORD, Pa. — The St. Marys attorney who is implicated with his brother in a cryptocurrency hedge fund scheme has responded to federal officials with his claim of innocence, while his brother is invoking his right to remain silent.
Sean Hvizdzak, 34, through attorney David Bernardinelli, and Shane Hvizdzak, 32, of Bradford, through attorney Efrem Grail, each filed responses to the amended complaint by the Securities and Exchange Commission last month.
In June of 2020, the SEC filed a complaint against the brothers and High Street Capital. The complaint alleged the two owned High Street Capital in Bradford, that they allegedly took money from investors, said it was being invested in digital assets and fabricated statements saying the investments were earning huge returns.
However, the SEC alleges the brothers took millions from investors, put it in their personal accounts and then moved it outside the United States. Some of the funds were put in untraceable digital accounts, the SEC says.
An amended SEC complaint, filed last month, indicates the amount of funds the brothers allegedly bilked from investors was $31 million, of which $7 million has been recovered. The original complaint had estimated $26 million was missing.
The amended complaint also alleged that Sean Hvizdzak had more involvement in the fraud scheme than investigators originally thought.
His response filed this week in federal court alleged that all his actions were above-board, and he had no involvement in allegedly defrauding investors out of millions of dollars.
“Shane Hvizdzak has made statements to authorities that completely exculpate Sean Hvizdzak,” Sean Hvizdzak’s response noted.
The SEC had cited text messages between the brothers, and messages between Sean Hvizdzak and another person, which appeared to indicate Sean Hvizdzak’s knowledge of and participation in the activities.
Those messages were taken out of context, the response argued, citing further content as follows: “That’s all I care about is that everything is functioning legally and appropriately.”
Further, he argued that he did not direct any investor in the fund to send any investment to any non-fund account, did not intentionally misappropriate any money and never provided anyone with fraudulent financial statements, all of which the SEC alleged were actions by both brothers.
Sean Hvizdzak denied any involvement in the alleged illegal activities, indicating that the SEC is attributing actions of his brother to him, the response stated.
In Shane Hvizdzak’s response, he recounted the same answer to each allegation made by the SEC: “Shane Hvizdzak hereby invokes and relies on his personal rights and privileges under the United States and Pennsylvania Constitutions and the Amendments thereto, and as a result, no further response is required, and the allegations above are thereby generally denied by operation of law.”
The corporate entities, also represented by Grail, filed a response as well, denying the allegations contained in the SEC’s complaint.