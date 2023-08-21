OLEAN — Black, Lyle & Habberfield, LLP has been recognized in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms, ranked by Best Lawyers, regionally in three practice areas.
Firms included in the 2024 Best Law Firms list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be considered for this milestone achievement, at least one lawyer in the law firm must be recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
The firm ranked Tier 1 for the Buffalo area in the fields of Litigation — Insurance, Medical Malpractice Law — Plaintiffs, and Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs. Achieving a tiered ranking in Best Law Firms on a national and/or metropolitan scale signals a unique credibility within the industry, officials reported. The transparent, collaborative research process employs qualitative and quantitative data from peer and client reviews that is supported by proprietary algorithmic technology to produce a tiered system of industry-led rankings of the top 4% of the industry.
Receiving a tier designation represents an elite status, integrity and reputation that law firms earn among other leading firms and lawyers. The 2024 edition of Best Law Firms includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.
Best Law Firms is the most credible rankings of exceptional law firms, rooted in a rigorous, peer-to-peer, industry-driven evaluation. Achieving a tiered ranking in Best Law Firms signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Ranked ﬁrms, presented in three tiers, are recognized on a national and metro-based scale. The reputation earned over the past 14 years and a future-focused commitment to innovation provides legal professionals with an elevated stature, validation and confidence that comes from being part of, and working with, a Best Law Firms honored practice.
Best Lawyers is the oldest peer-review research and accolades company in the legal profession. Best Lawyers compiles extensive recognitions by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate the work of their fellow legal professionals within their local market and specialty. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.