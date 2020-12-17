OLEAN — Bethany Lutheran Church, 6 Leo Moss Drive, will celebrate Jesus’ birth at 6 p.m. Sunday with a parking lot carside candlelight service.
A traditional service of lessons and carols will feature several area musicians and include organ, piano, instruments and a handbell choir, with the Christmas message by Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor.
The service is broadcast on 91.9 FM so you can listen and sing along your favorite Christmas carols from the safety of your car. Weather permitting, candles will be distributed so that at the end of the service we can stand outside our cars and light the parking lot.
Bethany is an inclusive and affirming congregation where all are welcome.