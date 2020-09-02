AUSTIN, Pa. — The Austin Dam in Potter County will be the site of the first annual Dam Pow-Wow Saturday and Sunday.
Organized by the Wolf Pack Pow-wow Association, the event will host Native American drumming; dancing; wood carvers; birds of prey; food; arts; and crafts.
Gate will open at 10 a.m. with a grand entry set for noon on Saturday.
Admission is $5 for ages 10 to 59; age 60 and over $3.50; $2 for disabled; and children under 10 will be admitted for free. Public camping is available at five nights for $5.
Proceeds will benefit the Austin Dam Memorial Park.
No alcohol, drugs, firearms or politics allowed.
For more information, contact Russ at (570) 550-1744 or standingwolf357@yahoo.com.