OLEAN — The public is invited to the Olean Public Library Gallery for the opening of a new exhibit of art Friday influenced by mental health challenges.
The interactive reception will be held from 4-6 p.m., will be held at the library’s gallery at 134 N. Second St.
“More Than Enough” was the theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Month in May, and the ACWC is pleased to show the interpretive work created specifically for the Rural Arts Roadshow by artists living in this region and beyond.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five US adults experience mental illness each year. This means that either you or someone you know has been impacted, officials reported, noting the campaign is a message for hope and inclusion. All people, no matter where they are on their mental health journey, are deserving of support, resources, fulfillment, and a community that cares.
The Arts Council for Wyoming County invited individuals to submit art in response to this challenge, and we are deeply honored to be allowed to share these interpretations with the Community. The exhibition is called Rural Arts Road Show and is being traveled to art galleries, libraries, and other civic spaces throughout Wyoming and Allegany Counties.
This project is intended to increase mental health awareness and discussion. A mental health facilitator will be present during each site’s opening reception to facilitate a conversation or activity about the topic and the association with the art pieces represented.
This idea was taken from a model in Australia’s rural Tasmanian area. Tasmania, like Wyoming and other Counties in New York State, has a high rate of social isolation, suicide, and depression.
A unique feature at the reception on August 25th will be an interactive art and music engagement facilitated by artist Sean Robinson. The ACWC, Olean Public Library, and Tri-County Arts Council look forward to welcoming the public to view these art pieces. This installation at the Olean Public Library ends on August 31st.
This exhibition is presented by the Arts Council for Wyoming County in collaboration with the Tri-County Arts Council, Olean Public Library Gallery, and WNY R-AHEC. The Tri County Arts Council, 110 W. State St., Olean, is always adding artists to Artist Market, and is open to the public noon-6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and noon to 5pm Saturday from noon-5 p.m.
For more information on this and any other exhibits at the TCAC, visit www.tricountyartscouncil.org or call (716) 372-7455.