OLEAN — Archbishop Walsh Academy has postponed its Funda Nos In Pace recognition dinner and alumni reunion events.
Our Funda Nos In Pace recognition dinner honoring Father Gregory Dobson and Father Barry Allaire for their contributions to the school will be held May 15. This change will return the Funda Nos In Pace recognition dinner to its usual place in the school calendar.
Next year’s all-alumni reunion in August 2021 will honor both the classes who have their anniversary year in 2020 and the classes who have their anniversary year in 2021.
When Walsh Academy moved the Funda Nos In Pace dinner from May to August and combined it with the reunion, the administration had hoped that the delay would give the COVID pandemic time to wane. It was also hoped that by August they would be able to have the reunion in some limited form to allow our former students to gather and enjoy the anniversary of their graduation from Walsh.
“However, the current resurgence in cases around the country have led us to conclude that holding an event of this type is not safe at this time — especially for those who are vulnerable toCOVID-19,” the school said in a news release. “We look forward to honoring our 2020 anniversary classes, Fr. Dobson and Fr. Allaire next year.”