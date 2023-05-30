May has been an abnormally dry month for the region, and it looks like that won’t be changing anytime soon as more hot, dry weather is in the forecast through the weekend.
Jason Alumbaugh, a meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said high pressure has been the dominant feature for the area over the past few weeks, which has been responsible for the heat and lack of precipitation.
“We’re going to see the same weather pattern that we’ve been experiencing for quite a while now,” Alumbaugh said. “High pressure rules for this week.”
The early part of the week will see daytime highs in the mid-80s, while we might reach 90 on Thursday and Friday. Despite the heat, however, humidity will remain low, meaning there will be little chance of afternoon thunderstorms despite the rising mercury.
“It’s been notable. Even though we’re heating up, humidity is staying low,” explained Alumbaugh.
The lack of rain is also beginning to become troubling. Overall, the area has received a surplus of rain for the year, but at only 1.61 inches for the month of May, the region is running a deficit for the month. The average rainfall for May is 3.35 inches.
“If we continue on this trend, it will become more of a concern,” Alumbaugh said.
There is a chance that the pattern might begin to break up early next week, though Alumbaugh explained that it is too far out to predict with accuracy.