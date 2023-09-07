ALLEGANY — The Olean Lions Club and Hamilton Court #2, Order of the Amaranth, will jointly host the Third Annual Margaret A. Kenney Memorial Euchre Tournament to Fight Diabetes on Sept. 23.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. and play starts at noon at Allegany American Legion Post 892 at 4350 W. State Road. Every dollar raised will go toward diabetes research, organizers said.
All euchre players are invited to participate for a donation of $15. Lunch and door prizes are provided to all players. There will also be raffles.
Bruce Kenney, tournament chairman, said a large number of players are expected to participate so there will be a cutoff at 80 participants.
To reserve a spot, call Kenney at (716) 560-5883. Other contacts are Charles or Sharon Talbot at (716) 945-2122 and Genevieve Smeltzer at (585) 307-8298.
Contact any of the organizers if you can donate a door prize or cash donation — the Amaranth Diabetes Foundation is a 501c3 charity and their tax ID number is available for those donating — or if you need further information.