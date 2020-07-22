WARREN — The Allegheny National Forest has a new trail segment called the Black Bear Trail, a 1.8-mile segment that is connected to the Rimrock Loop trail and part of the larger Morrison Trail System.
The Morrison area is located near the Rimrock Recreation Area on the Bradford Ranger District of the ANF, off Routre 59.
Black Bear is rated moderate for hiking and riding. USDA Forest Service trails technician Kyle Robb and an eight-person crew from the American Conservation Experience worked to complete the Black Bear segment of trail in just under two weeks.
The joint crew spent many hours breaking brush, grading dirt, removing and placing rocks, felling and removing trees, and placing signage throughout the trail.
The trails team will continue trail maintenance and upgrades on the Morrison Trail System for the next two weeks.
Updated maps will be posted at trailhead kiosks and some junctions of the trail system. For more information, visit the Allegheny National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/allegheny or call (814) 723-5150.