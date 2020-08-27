MARIENVILLE, Pa. — The Forest Service will make some needed improvements to the Marienville and Timberline all-terrain vehicle trails that will temporarily close the routes in September.
The Marienville ATV Trail will close from 8 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 1) through 4 p.m. Sept. 4. The trail will be open for the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The Timberline ATV Trail’s improvements will begin at the Pigs Ear Trailhead on Sept. 8 and will continue through mid-October. The Pigs Ear Trailhead will remain open and a detour will be in place for all ATV traffic entering the Timberline ATV Trail from the trailhead or from the Marienville trail. The detour will follow the Pigs Ear Road north from the trailhead to Forest Road 580, and then east on 580 to connect with the Timberline Trail.
ANF officials note that Pigs Ear Road is a township road, open to two-way public motor vehicle traffic and that both motor vehicles and ATVs must proceed slowly and cautiously.
Forest Road 580 is a gated and closed Forest Service road with occasional administrative traffic.
The trail project will employ a Student Conservation Association leader crew working on the ANF from late August through late October. The crew will work alongside Forest Service staff to install paver blocks on segments of the Marienville and Timberline trails that are prone to erosion due to grade and wheel action due to acceleration. The pavers will stabilize the trail segments and deter sedimentation deposits in nearby Warner Run and Spring Creek.
For questions regarding the closure, detour or other project details, contact Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon at rob.fallon@usda.gov or call (814) 927-5700.