ALLEGANY — Prior to the onslaught of the pandemic last year, Lynda Dunn of the Citizen Printing House in Allegany printed flyers, invitations, tickets and posters for upcoming events.
After the pandemic hit, events were canceled or put on hold, which affected Dunn’s business.
Dunn will now offer another line of service at her shop at 99 W. Main St., matting and framing. She is able to offer this service after purchasing all of the equipment from the former Ink Well, which closed its doors at the end of last year.
Citizen Printing House is able to frame up any number of items, from pictures to certificates and more.
“We just purchased all of the equipment and any supplies she had left,” Dunn said of Melissa Meyers, former Ink Well owner. “We decided to do this as a complement to our printing business.”
Dunn noted the building and printing business are among the oldest in the community.
“We bought the business in 1989, but it’s been in business since 1896,” she said, noting the building had housed the former Allegany Citizen newspaper.
“We bought the building from Mark Moyer, who was Allie Mutschlechner’s grandson,” she remarked. “I believe Allie was Joseph Mutschlechner’s son” who first started the Allegany Citizen.
Francie Potter, president of the Allegany Area Historical Association, said the Allegany Citizen was in operation in the village from 1896 to 1976. After that, the business was primarily operated as a printing company.
Potter said the Allegany Citizen did well in the village, especially in the early fall of every year.
“It was the most watched paper in the fall, because it came out with all the homeroom assignments and who the teachers were going to be,” Potter recalled.
Potter said she was glad that Citizen Printing was able to purchase the framing materials from the Ink Well, as there will be more services available in the community.
“It is nice to have framing services available right in Allegany,” Potter said. “Along with their printing services, it will really be ‘one stop shopping.’”