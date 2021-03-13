ALLEGANY — Administrators at the Allegany-Limestone School District report that, beginning April 21, middle/high school students will return to campus for in-person classes on Wednesdays.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi further explained that, currently, Wednesdays are remote days for all of the secondary students. Beginning April 21, however, half of the secondary students will attend in-person classes on Wednesdays while the other half will attend remote clases.
“Students will have classes five days a week in a hybrid schedule with students learning in- person and remotely,” Giannicchi explained. “A schedule will be publicized for students and parents.”