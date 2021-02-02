ALLEGANY — Administrators with the Allegany-Limestone Elementary School said the campus is preparing for Pre-K and kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year.
In addition to being a resident of the Allegany-Limestone Central School District, children entering Pre-K need to be 4 years old by Dec. 1, while children entering kindergarten must be 5 years old by Dec. 1 to be eligible for enrollment in September of 2021.
Contact the school’s registrar, Ann Burgess, at 375-6600, ext. 4172, for registration information at the earliest convenience. Administrators noted that Pre-K spots are limited.