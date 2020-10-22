ALLEGANY — Administrators with the Allegany-Limestone Central School District took a break from the regular session this week to laud board members in honor of Board of Education Week.
During the brief celebration, pastries were provided to board members Susan Schifley, board president; Kimberly Palmer, vice president; and Margaret Nuss, Jeff Black, Jay King, Diana Maguire, Matthew Kahm, Brandi Porcello, Devine Leacock, and student board member Emily Speckman.
Other business conducted during the meeting included the appointment of Raelynn Jones as the visual arts teacher; Michael Stavish to the full-time position of cleaner; and Kristen Schloss to the part-time position of bus monitor.