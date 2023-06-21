ALLEGANY — The Allegany Public Library will host a kickoff for the summer reading program, "All Together Now," from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday at the old high school parking lot, Fourth and Maple streets.
The reading program runs through Aug. 25.
Safe Kids Southern Tier New York will give away free helmets to anyone in need. Also the library will raffle off a girl's bicycle and a boy's bicycle. There will also be a raffle for the parents to enter.
In the event of rain, the event will be held in the gymnasium.