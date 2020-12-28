BELMONT — Allegany County high school seniors and graduates in college are reminded that the Allegany County Area Foundation online scholarship application is open, with a Jan. 31 deadline.
Bruce Campbell, executive director of the foundation, said the holiday season is a great time to work on the application process.
To find the application go to the Scholarship tab on the ACAF webpage. Click Online Application from the drop-down menu. This will take you to the Dollars for Scholars page. Click Students and Parents in the upper right and then you can start the process.
If you have questions with or about the application, contact Campbell at (585) 296-5616 or director@acafny.org.