WELLSVILLE — Allegany County officials want to hear ideas on how to make the county’s services more friendly to older residents.
Wellsville-based nonprofit Ardent Solutions, in cooperation with the Allegany County Office for the Aging, have entered the county into the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities and have launched a survey for those age 50 and over.
The Age-Friendly Allegany County initiative was started as a result, beginning a five-year program cycle which includes a county-wide assessment survey and a three-year workplan to develop new efforts towards bettering Allegany County communities for residents of all ages and abilities.
“This initiative will provide opportunities to expand on the great services that are already available in our local communities, while exploring new ways to improve accessibility to services and supports where we identify there to be gaps,” said Danielle DeLong, Ardent Solutions’ age-friendly communities coordinator who is leading the local effort.
Interested participants may visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/AFAC to take the survey, visit the Allegany County Office for the Aging to pick up a paper copy, or contact DeLong at (585) 593-5223 ext. 1015 for more options.
Ardent Solutions reported that survey participants are eligible to enter to win one of three prize options, including a 24-inch television with wall mount, a $50 VISA gift card, or a $25 Amazon gift card.
According to the AARP website, there are 26 counties, cities, towns or villages belonging to the initiative, as well as the state itself. Nationwide, more than 500 such entities have joined the network as of Feb. 9.
State or territory members include Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The AARP reports the program focuses on “Eight Domains of Livability,” including housing, outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, communication and information, civic participation and employment, respect and social inclusion, health services and community supports, and social participation.
Other areas of focus include emergency preparedness, elder abuse, public safety and dementia-friendly consideration.
In addition to the survey assessment tool, the initiative is aiming to host virtual focus groups and listening sessions throughout the county to collect direct input from residents to help build the Age-Friendly Allegany County action plan for 2023-25.
More information can be found on Facebook @AgeFriendlyAlleganyCountyNY or on Ardent Solutions’ website at www.ardentnetwork.org under community health.