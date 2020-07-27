SHEPPARD AFB, Texas — Matthew Patrick Dry, the son of former Salamanca residents Richard and Judy Dry, has received notice of promotion to the rank of master sergeant (E-7) in the U.S. Air Force.
Sgt. Dry is stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base near Wichita Falls, with his wife, Britany Dry, and daughter Haven.
Dry is the lead cable and antenna systems technical school instructor with the 364th TRS Air Education Training Command (AETC) at Sheppard.
Dry, who joined the Air Force in October 2008, is the grandson of David and Barbara Dry of Salamanca and Gene and Margaret Woodworth of Great Valley.