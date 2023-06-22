Have you ever felt downtrodden or worn out? Do you ever wonder about the goodness in the world? Are you ever discouraged by news stories or events in your own life? In his book The Letter to the Hebrews, William Barclay writes: “One of the highest of human duties is the duty of encouragement…It is easy to laugh at men’s ideals; it is easy to pour cold water on their enthusiasm; it is easy to discourage others.. The world is full of discouragers. We have a Christian duty to encourage one another. Many a time a word of praise or thanks or appreciation or cheer has kept a [person] on [their] feet. Blessed is the [one] who speaks such a word.”
As people of faith, our faith-life is not something to be consumed but something to be shared. From God we receive the gift of life-again (all the things that move us from our brokenness into a new creation—forgiveness, grace, hope, mercy, etc.) and in turn we are instructed to reflect these gifts back into the communities in which we live. In his parting words Jesus instructs us to teach or pass on all the things that Christ revealed in our lives. (See Matthew 28) This seems like a daunting task. It is easy to clam up—especially when we are talking about personal stuff. This gift of faith is meant to be received personally and shared communally.
John Wesley—Methodism’s founder—expected Methodists to live a life that reflected their desire for salvation. To help capture this sentiment, Wesley offered 3 rules to live by:
1. Do no harm. When we are consumed by our own agendas, it is easy to neglect our neighbors or cause them harm. Wesley echoes what the Lord spoke at the consecration of Joshua: “7Only be strong and very courageous, being careful to act in accordance with all the law that my servant Moses commanded you; do not turn from it to the right hand or to the left, so that you may be successful wherever you go. 8This book of the law shall not depart out of your mouth; you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to act in accordance with all that is written in it.” (Joshua 1:7-8)
2. Do good. Doing good extends beyond humanitarian acts—the goodness Wesley describes involves lifting and encouraging yourself, your neighbor, your friends, and strangers into a place of importance in the sight of God. God made us to love and serve one another for God’s purpose.
3. Stay in love with God. Wesley’s original statement here was much wordier but he reminds us that we must stay connected to God and attend to Godly things because God is the source and purpose for all that we do.
Friends, as you go about your week my prayer is that you will seek to be an encourager and supporter to everyone you meet.
Many blessings.