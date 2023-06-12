HINSDALE — The 91st annual Hinsdale Central School Alumni Dinner Dance will be held July 8 at the Hinsdale American Legion.
The 50-year anniversary class to be honored is the Class of 1973. Other classes to be honored include the Class of 1948, 75 years; the Class of 1953, 70 years; the Class of 1958, 65 years; the Class of 1963, 60 years; the Class of 1968, 55 years; the Class of 1978, 45 years; the Class of 1983, 40 years; the Class of 1988, 35 years; the Class of 1993, 30 years; the Class of 1998, 25 years; the Class of 2003, 20 years; the Class of 2008, 15 years; the Class of 2013, 10 years; and the Class of 2018, five years.
The event will begin with a cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m. followed by a chicken barbecue dinner at 7 p.m. A short meeting will be held after dinner. All are invited to enjoy a good meal and to dance the night away to music provided by Channel Six Band.
Anyone who has not received an invitation and would like to attend the event may contact Christina Bartman at (716) 557-2286. 2023 Hinsdale graduates are also invited to attend as guests of the Alumni Association. All reservations must be made by June 28.