PORTVILLE — Twelve recent Portville Central School graduates received awards totaling $3,550 from the Portville College Scholarship Fund, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
The fund, established by Portville College Scholarships, makes possible scholarships for students who volunteer at the school store or annual Portville College Scholarship phonathon fundraiser.
The following students received awards this year: Roland Thompson, $750; Maddison Schoonover, $600; Layne Stephen, $500; Kassidy Gehm, $300; Karly Welty, $250; · Harley Robinson, $250; Julian Morales, $200; Autumn Gagliardo, $200; Shayla Wilhelm, $150; Jillian Hlasnick, $150; Reece Swetland, $100; and Renee Cook, $100.
Cook will attend Jamestown Community College to study nursing, Swetland will study visual media arts at the Rochester Institute of Technology and Hlasnick will attend SUNY Cortland to study business.
Wilhelm will attend the Florida Institute of Technology to study aerospace engineering, Gagliardo will study biochemistry at St. Bonaventure University while Morales also plans to attend St. Bonaventure to study sports medicine and criminology.
Robinson will study forensic science at Alfred State College, Welty will study criminal justice with a minor in business at Alfred University and Gehm plans to study physical therapy at Daemen College.
Stephen will attend St. Bonaventure to study accounting, Schoonover will study pre-nursing at Jamestown Community College in Jamestown and Thompson will study heavy equipment operations at Alfred State.
Donations can be made to the Portville College Scholarships Fund at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 in Olean, or online at cattfoundation.org.