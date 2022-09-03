Local woman donates 1972 flood film to Salamanca historical society

SALAMANCA — After 50 years of being tucked away in a safe place, a local woman has donated a precious film of the Flood of 1972 to the Salamanca Area Historical Society and Museum.
Sue Rockwell, of Kill Buck, recently brought the 8mm film recorded by the late Olive Frank, owner of Wayne Frank Concrete, to the museum. The 8-minute film captures the devastation of the flood waters that ravaged the region on Thursday, June 22, 1972.
Rockwell said the film has not been viewed in 50 years — not since Frank, a close family friend, gave it to her for safe keeping.
“I knew I had the film, but I guess I didn’t see its importance at the time,” she said. “After Olive recorded the film, she gave it to me at some point. I kept it in its original metal case in my China cabinet for 50 years.”
Rockwell said she remembered still having the film when the article about the 50th anniversary of the flood came out in the Salamanca Press two months ago, and she decided to bring it to the museum to see if it was something they could use.
James Griffith, city historian, said he was pretty excited when Rockwell brought the film to the museum because he didn’t think any home movies of the flood existed. He said other people may have movies of the flood, but they don’t have anything like that at the museum.
Not knowing the condition of the film but anxious to see it, Griffith said he took it to Reel 2 Reel Digital Services in Springville and asked them to check it out. If it was viewable, he asked them to transfer the film to a disc.
To their amazement, the old, delicate film was in great shape after all those years and they were able to transfer it onto a DVD. He said the video is 8 minutes long and in color, but there is no sound.
“Olive apparently took the film the day after the flood. It shows Main Street, Clinton Street, Kent Boulevard and Hillview Homes, among other scenes,” he said. “The fact that there is no sound kind of makes it more compelling.”
Griffith said the video starts with Frank standing up on Main Street by O’Laughlin’s Cadillac dealership that now serves as the Salamanca Area Senior Center, and she’s looking down below at her business, Wayne Frank Concrete.
“Then she films Main Street and you can see all the businesses that are flooded by the water,” he said. “After that, she went down behind the United Congregational Methodist Church on Broad Street where she was a longtime member, and took more footage.”
Griffith said the Frank family had a livery stable at the same location before it was the concrete business. He said the museum has a picture from the 1923 fire that looks down from the same view that Frank had when she was filming the concrete plant during the flood.
Rockwell said the family went from having a livery stable into the coal business. She thinks they sold gravel, too, and some came from the islands in the Allegheny River on the west end that were once owned by the family.
“About the time her husband, Wayne, died, they were thinking they had to move into something else because coal was going out and that’s when they moved into the concrete business,” she said. “Olive was the driving force of the business. She ran it when her husband was alive and after he died in the mid-50s.”
Griffith said he remembered her being was a travel organizer for senior citizen bus tours after she retired from the business, and then she hooked up with Bluebird bus lines. Rockwell said Frank was a Gray Lady with the American Red Cross and she volunteered at the former Salamanca hospital.
Rockwell thinks it’s nice for the museum to have the film from a historical standpoint, but she also thinks it’s nice Frank is getting some recognition out of the film she recorded.
“Olive was dedicated to Salamanca and she would be very happy about her film going to the museum,” she said. “It would be nice if other people who have pictures or film footage of the flood, or other Salamanca history that the museum could use, would come forward.”
Griffith said it’s a one-of-a-kind film because it was seen from Olive’s perspective and what she thought was important.
“She captured the magnitude of the flood which you may have kind of forgotten about until you actually see it,” he said.
Griffith said copies featuring Frank’s footage of the flood will be offered for $10 each as a fundraiser to benefit the museum. They may be purchased at the museum, 125 Main St., or by calling (716) 945-2946. The historical society museum is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.