Local woman donates 1972 flood film to Salamanca historical society

Local resident Sue Rockwell (right) recently donated a 50-year-old film of Salamanca’s Flood of 1972 to the Salamanca Area Historical Society and Museum. With Rockwell are Gail Thompson (center), museum curator, and James Griffith, Salamanca City Historian.

 Deb Everts photo

SALAMANCA — After 50 years of being tucked away in a safe place, a local woman has donated a precious film of the Flood of 1972 to the Salamanca Area Historical Society and Museum.

Sue Rockwell, of Kill Buck, recently brought the 8mm film recorded by the late Olive Frank, owner of Wayne Frank Concrete, to the museum. The 8-minute film captures the devastation of the flood waters that ravaged the region on Thursday, June 22, 1972.

The late Olive Frank, who filmed the June 1972 flood, is shown as a Red Cross volunteer in her Gray Lady uniform.
Wayne Frank’s concrete plant sat along the Allegheny River behind the O’Loughlin Cadillac dealership, now occupied by the Salamanca Area Senior Center on Main Street.

