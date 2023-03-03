OLEAN — For their commitment to serving the Olean community, six area residents were honored Thursday night at the YMCA’s long-running Salute to Olean.

The 37th annual awards dinner, held at St. Bonaventure University, added Karen Buchheit, Dan DeRose, Jim Mahar, Jim Ried and Frank and Eileen Skrobacz to its long list of recognized community members, many of them in attendance to cheer on its latest honorees.

