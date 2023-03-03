OLEAN — For their commitment to serving the Olean community, six area residents were honored Thursday night at the YMCA’s long-running Salute to Olean.
The 37th annual awards dinner, held at St. Bonaventure University, added Karen Buchheit, Dan DeRose, Jim Mahar, Jim Ried and Frank and Eileen Skrobacz to its long list of recognized community members, many of them in attendance to cheer on its latest honorees.
“It’s true what they say — the people make the place,” said Jeff Townsend, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers. “And in Olean, we’ve got some of the absolute best people who are here tonight to celebrate with each other.”
New in 2023, the YMCA also presented the inaugural Community Partner Award to Cutco, with Kathleen Donovan, Cutco’s senior marketing, social media and public relations coordinator and Y board member, accepting on behalf of the company.
The award was created to recognize a company or organization that has a significant impact on the community and also partners with the YMCA to advance its mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
“One cannot travel about our town or region without seeing the ripple effects of Cutco in our communities,” Townsend said. “Cutco’s impact on Olean has and continues to be profound, and their dedication to the region’s success and for all of us — companies, local charities, the medical and educational institutes — they just do an outstanding job with all of it.”
Chris Napoleon, the evening’s emcee, introduced each of the night’s honorees. Video presentations accompanied each introduction as colleagues, family members and friends gave well wishes to the award recipients and congratulated them.
“The Salute to Olean is really a salute to people helping other people,” Napoleon said. “Every one of our past and present honorees has made an honorable and noticeable impact on those around them through their unwavering dedication to so many people within our community.”
Karen Buchheit, a native of Erie, Pa., has led a 35-year-long career in nonprofit management, fundraising, grant-making, teaching and volunteer leadership, culminating as executive director of the Cattaraugus Regional Community Foundation for the past decade.
“Karen, for your exceptional vision and unwavering hopefulness for the future of our community, and through all your efforts to grow a legacy for generations to come, we salute you,” Napoleon said.
Dan DeRose, an Olean native, has led the family business Mazza Mechanical Services for nearly 30 years while also serving on a number of local organization boards and volunteering his time to their causes.
“Dan, for your lifelong commitment to the Olean community, both as a family man and a businessman, as well as your ongoing volunteerism and belief in our area’s ability to thrive, we salute you,” Napoleon said.
Jim Mahar, one in a long legacy of Olean natives, is a third-generation owner in his family’s grocery business as well as a founder of the disaster relief volunteer group BonaResponds through St. Bonaventure University. Mahar was unable to attend Thursday’s event because he was volunteering in Florida.
“Jim, for your local love that has a global impact on communities the world over, but is never lost on those of us back home here in Olean, we salute you,” Napoleon said.
Jim Ried, an Olean native, was a 25-year leader of the former Olean Wholesale Grocery and, following in his family’s footsteps, a dedicated volunteer to many area organizations including Intandem, formerly the Rehabilitation Center co-founded by his parents, and as a 40-year National Ski Patrol member.
“Jim, for your passion and steadfast commitment in volunteerism to people in our community with different and unique abilities, for the lives you’ve touched and for the lives you have saved, we salute you,” Napoleon said.
Frank and Eileen “Birdie” Skrobacz, both graduates of Olean High and city residents for most of their lives, have dedicated much of their time to the community’s youth and the less fortunate.
Eileen, a retired Olean teacher, and Frank, a former employee at ACME Electric and currently at Keystone Tool and Die, have volunteered in the schools, the Olean chamber, the youth bureau, churches, medical organizations and more.
“Frank and Birdie, for your willingness to support all causes, both big and small, and your countless hours of selfless volunteerism to so many organizations in your community, and for putting your hearts into all you do, we salute you,” Napoleon said.
The YMCA also honored Mike Hendrix, a seven-year Y board member and former Chief Volunteer Officer and board chairman, as its Volunteer of the Year. Grace Pitts, Y Child Care site coordinator, was presented the Charleen Rowand and Teresa Riehle Excellence in Child Care Award.
“To Karen, Dan, Jim, Frank, Birdie and Jim, our community thrives because of the efforts of each of you, and we’re so thankful to have you,” Townsend said. “To Mike Hendrix, Grace Pitts and Cutco, congratulations and thank you for all you do to support our work at the YMCA.”