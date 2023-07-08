Local veteran donates $600 to Olean VFW in latest fundraiser

OLEAN — A local U.S. Army veteran who returned to civilian life a decade ago continues to embody the Army’s core values by giving back to his community.
Josh Lundy, a combat medic honorably discharged in 2013, recently donated $600 to the Olean VFW Post 1619, the latest from several fundraisers he’s held in the area.
Terry Vaughn, Post Quartermaster, said the VFW plans to utilize the donation to help support homeless veterans and other local veterans programs.
“It touches home for me to help out local vets because of the loss of my brother who committed suicide after his tour in Iraq,” Lundy said.
The $600 donation to the VFW came from the raffle of a Black Stone grill. Lundy, a sales consultant with Rick Bokman Inc., purchased the grill with Mike Bokman, the general sales manager. He said they sold all 50 chances for the fundraiser and all proceeds went to the VFW.
Lundy said he does these fundraisers and donations often and would love to do one a month with the community’s support. Previous efforts supported Care for Children and Field of Dreams.
“I’m always looking for other businesses to help-co sponsor these with me,” he said.
Originally from Shinglehouse, Pa., Lundy served nine years as a combat medic in an infantry platoon, including during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and in Iraq in 2008-09. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and the Combat Medical Badge, the latter of which is awarded to less than 1% of combat medics for performing medical duties while under engagement.
To reach Lundy for future fundraisers, call (814) 598-5838 or find him on Facebook at “Just a Vet Selling Cars.”