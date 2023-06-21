Local unemployment rates rose slightly in May, the state Department of Labor reported Wednesday.
In Cattaraugus County, the unemployment rate was 3.5%, up from 3.2% in April. The rate in May 2022 was 3.4%, and the rate in May 2021 was 5.1%. The rates are not adjusted for seasonal changes.
The labor force in the county rose around 500 to 32,700 since April. There were 33,000 in May 2022 and 33,200 in May 2021. The number of persons employed rose by 400 in May to 31,600. There were 31,900 in May 2022 and 31,500 in May 2021. The number of persons unemployed rose by 100 in May to 1,100. There were 1,100 in May 2022 and 1,700 in May 2021.
In Allegany County, the unemployment rate was 3.4%, up from 3.1% in April. The rate was 3.4% in May 2022, and 4.6% in May 2021.
The labor force in the county dropped around 100 to 19,200 since April. There were 19,300 in May 2022 and 19,300 in May 2021. The number of persons employed dropped around 100 in May to 18,600. There were 18,600 in May 2022 and 18,400 in May 2021. The number of persons unemployed rose around 100 in May to 700. There were 600 in May 2022 and 900 in May 2021.
New York's unemployment rate rose a tenth of a point to 3.8% in May, compared to 4% in May 2022 and 7.1% in May 2021.
Three counties tied for the lowest unemployment rate -- 2.4% -- with Columbia, Saratoga and Yates counties tying. Three counties, Genesee, Rockland and Tompkins, saw a rate of 2.5%. Across the state, 28 counties saw rates under 3%.
The county with the highest unemployment was Bronx County, at 6.7%. The highest outside of New York City was Hamilton County, at 4.4%.
Nationwide, The unemployment rate rose by three-tenths of a point to 3.7% from April, but was level with May 2022.
Nebraska, New Hampshire and South Dakota tied for the lowest in the nation at 1.9%, followed by North Dakota and Vermont at 2.1%. Pennsylvania, at 4%, was one of seven states to see the lowest unemployment since current record keeping began in 1976.
Nevada had the highest unemployment rate, at 5.4%, followed by 5.1% in the District of Columbia and 4.5% in California. Across the country, 22 states reported rates above the federal rate.