Local unemployment fell in October, but the state's fiscal watchdog cautioned policymakers that the state still has not fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cattaraugus County saw the unemployment rate drop more than half a point in October, with a 2.9% rate reported by the state Department of Labor. By comparison, the rate in October 2021 was 3.9%, and the rate in October 2019 was 4.3%. All figures are not adjusted for seasonal variations.
The labor force shrank by about 200 workers in October, with 32,800 reported. By comparison, there were 32,400 in October 2021 and 34,600 in October 2019.
There were 31,800 workers with jobs in October, flat from September. In October 2021 there were 31,100 people on the job, and 33,100 in October 2019.
The number of unemployed dropped by about 200 in October from September, with 900 reported. There were 1,300 out of work in October 2021 and 1,500 in October 2019.
Allegany County saw the unemployment rate drop half a point in October, with a 2.7% rate reported. By comparison, the rate in October 2021 was 3.7%, and the rate in October 2019 was 4.5%.
The labor force was flat in October, with 19,700 reported. By comparison, there were 19,300 in October 2021 and 20,100 in October 2019.
There were 19,200 workers with jobs in October, up about 100 from September. In October 2021 there were 18,600 people on the job, and 19,200 in October 2019.
The number of unemployed dropped by about 100 in October from September, with 500 reported. There were 700 out of work in October 2021 and 1,100 in October 2019.
Statewide, the unemployment rate was 3.6%, down from 5.3% in October 2021. The number of employed workers rose over 304,000 to 9.19 million compared to October 2021. The number of unemployed dropped around 160,000 to 342,100.
In the counties outside of New York City, only Montgomery County — at 3.1% — was above 3%. The county with the highest rate was Bronx County at 7.4%. The counties with the lowest rate were Columbia and Saratoga counties, at 1.9%.
STATE COMPTROLLER Tom DiNapoli reported Tuesday that the state’s labor market decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic and has not yet recover.
In a report issued by his office, DiNapoli noted that the state’s labor force decreased by 1% between 2011 and 2021, while the national labor force rose by 5.1%. While the state saw gains in 2021, the labor force remained 400,000 people under the December 2019 peak.
“New York’s labor force is the backbone of our state’s economy, and its strength has been its diversity, high levels of education and unionization,” DiNapoli said. “But my report shows troubling long-term trends were exacerbated by the pandemic and may be impeding New York’s recovery. Challenges may lie ahead that could negatively affect economic growth and state and local tax collections. Policymakers must give attention to policies that foster labor participation and encourage workforce development.”
DiNapoli’s report found the long-term decline was due, in part, to population changes and a relatively lower share of workers participating in the workforce. New York’s 10-year average participation rate was 40th in the nation. In 2021, New York’s participation rate was 59%, almost 3 percentage points lower than the rest of the nation.