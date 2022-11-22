Unemployment map October 2022
Courtesy NYS Department of Labor

Local unemployment fell in October, but the state's fiscal watchdog cautioned policymakers that the state still has not fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cattaraugus County saw the unemployment rate drop more than half a point in October, with a 2.9% rate reported by the state Department of Labor. By comparison, the rate in October 2021 was 3.9%, and the rate in October 2019 was 4.3%. All figures are not adjusted for seasonal variations.

