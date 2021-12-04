Local teens dance in ‘The Nutcracker’ at Shea’s

Two local teens began the holiday season in style over the Thanksgiving weekend when they danced on Shea’s stage in Buffalo dressed in full costuming as a pair of rats.
High school seniors Maria Wheeler and Caroline Todd were a part of the company of “The Nutcracker,” the ballet by Peter Tchaikovsky, performed annually at Shea’s.
The two 17-year-olds have been dancing for nearly their entire lives, but neither one had ever done something of this level. The possibility of being in “The Nutcracker” came about five years ago when Maria and her mom, Beckie Wheeler, went to see the performance.
After expressing her interest and talking about it with her group at Dance Arts in Olean, Maria learned anyone can audition for a role, Wheeler explained.
“She went ahead and did audition and got in,” she said.
Although Maria performed in the 2018 show, her mom said a broken leg in 2019 and COVID-19 in 2020 prevented her from returning to Shea’s until this year. Caroline and Maria had talked about it and were able to audition together and both got in.
“It was just so sweet. Maria is still so excited about it because there’s that feeling when you step out there,” Wheeler said. “But it was so fun with Caroline this year because of it being her first time. They were just so upbeat every time I took them up there.”
Rehearsals as a group began early in October and took place once a week at the Neglia Ballet studio in Buffalo. But as the performances came closer, Wheeler said they were making the trip up nearly every night.
“It’s run by Heidi (Halt) and Sergio Neglia, a husband and wife team, and they are amazing,” she said. “The best part is it’s been so long since being able to do dance, performances and theater. So being able to step out onto Shea’s stage after two years is huge.”
In addition to Dance Arts, Maria, of Olean, also takes ballet instruction from Laurie Donner. Caroline, of both Cuba and Smethport, Pa., attends dance class at Nikky’s Dance Studio in Smethport.
In their more than a dozen years in dance, Wheeler said they’ve done tap, ballet, point, modern and lyrical. She said Marcia Gallineaux Hubert, owner of Dance Arts, has always been supportive of Maria dancing outside of her studio.
Because this is the season of giving, Maria and Caroline also made a special gift for 10-year-old Colt Matz, a Portville boy who was diagnosed and under treatment for leukemia at Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. Several fundraisers have been held in support of him in recent months, including one at Pizzaland in Portville, co-owned by the Wheelers.
During one rehearsal, Neglia passed around a poster of “The Nutcracker” for all of the professional dancers from New York City Ballet to sign for Colt. Maria and Caroline bought him the poster, a playbill and a nutcracker they painted.
“We met with his mom at the hospital after the show Sunday before we left and gave her all of those things, and she took them up to Colt,” Wheeler said.
Maria and Caroline were later able to see Colt from his hospital window and wave to him after he got the presents.
“He said to his mom, ‘We don’t have any of our Christmas stuff up here,’ and they had nutcrackers at home, so now he has one in his room,” Wheeler added. Seeing the girls dance is great, but that was our favorite part.”