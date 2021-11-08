Special Olympians

Nine team members from Cattaraugus County competed at the New York State Special Olympics Western Region Bowling Competition. In the front row (from left) are Christopher Case, Larry Ordway and Matthew Mitchell. In back (from left) are David Jones, Willie Fye, Adam Bennett, Stephen Hornaday, Jasper Overmayer and Gail Emerson.

CHEEKTOWAGA — Cattaraugus County was represented by nine athletes at the New York State Special Olympics Western Region Bowling Competition held at the AMF Lanes on Saturday.

Adam Bennett earned a silver medal, Christopher Case earned a gold medal, Gail Emerson earned gold, Willie Fye earned bronze, Stephen Hornaday earned silver, David Jones earned a fourth-place ribbon, Matthew Mitchell earned a bronze medal, Larry Ordway earned gold and Jasper Overmayer earned gold.

Coaches who accompanied the athletes were Dr. Carl Case and Marsha Case.

Cattaraugus County Special Olympics is a member agency of the Cattaraugus County United Way.

