CHEEKTOWAGA — Cattaraugus County was represented by nine athletes at the New York State Special Olympics Western Region Bowling Competition held at the AMF Lanes on Saturday.
Adam Bennett earned a silver medal, Christopher Case earned a gold medal, Gail Emerson earned gold, Willie Fye earned bronze, Stephen Hornaday earned silver, David Jones earned a fourth-place ribbon, Matthew Mitchell earned a bronze medal, Larry Ordway earned gold and Jasper Overmayer earned gold.
Coaches who accompanied the athletes were Dr. Carl Case and Marsha Case.
Cattaraugus County Special Olympics is a member agency of the Cattaraugus County United Way.