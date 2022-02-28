Local students on SUNY Oswego honor rolls
OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego recently recognized several Cattaraugus County residents as high academic achievers on its President’s List and Deans’ List for the fall 2021 semester.
President’s List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits. Students on the President’s List include:
- Misty L. Johnson, Allegany, business administration (online)
- Brittney L. Sparceno, Franklinville, broadcasting and mass communication
- Erin A. Washburn, Little Valley, biology
Deans’ List students are those attaining semester grade-point averages between 3.3 and 3.79 while carrying required academic credits. Students on the Deans’ List include:
- Matt J. Brush, Olean, political science
- Grace Carls, Olean, business administration
- Dennis D. Cogley Jr., Salamanca, geology
- Jocelyn V. Decker, Allegany, cinema and screen studies
- Danyelle K. Dunn, Delevan, psychology
- Taylor B. Smith, Delevan, wellness management
- Grace Straub, Allegany, business administration
- Alivia Torpey, Franklinville, criminal justice