Local students on Oswego State rolls, lists
OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego recently recognized Cattaraugus County residents as high academic achievers on its president’s list and dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
President’s list students are those attaining semester grade-point averages of 3.8 or higher while carrying required academic credits.
Students on the president’s list include Erin A. Washburn of Little Valley, biology.
Dean’s list students are those attaining semester grade-point averages between 3.3 and 3.79 while carrying required academic credits.
Students on the dean’s list include Matt J. Brush of Olean, political science; Kristie M. Drzewiecki of Delevan, zoology; Danyelle K. Dunn of Delevan, psychology; Tessa Sullivan of Machias, graphic design; Alivia Torpey of Franklinville, criminal justice.