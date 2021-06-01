Local students earn honors

OLEAN — The following students have been awarded dean’s list or degrees this spring 2021.

They include:

  • Tori Autieri of Bradford, Pa., dean’s list at Grove City College, Grove City, Pa.
  • Victoria Autieri of Bradford, Pa., graduated from Grove City College, Grove City, Pa.
  • Andrew Musacchio of Gowanda, dean’s list at Grove City College, Grove City, Pa.
  • Cortney Parsell of Galeton, Pa., recognized at LVC student-athlete, Lebanon Valley College, Annville, Pa.
  • Emily Rohrs of Allegany, dean’s list at Grove City College, Grove City, Pa.
  • Molly Wolfgang of Allegany, inducted into Delta Phi National French Honor Society, John Carroll University, University Heights, Ohio.

