OLEAN — Local students achieved acclaim at their respective colleges this spring, including:
- Abigail Anderson of Coudersport, Pa., was named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.
- Tiffany R. Jandrew of Scio, received a doctor of physical therapy from Clarkson University, Potsdam.
- Gabriella Sanzo of Allegany, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah.
- Tiffany Tatar of Machias, earned a bachelor of science in human resource management from University of Maryland Global Campus.