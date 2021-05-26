OLEAN — Local students achieved acclaim at their respective colleges this spring, including:

  • Abigail Anderson of Coudersport, Pa., was named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.
  • Tiffany R. Jandrew of Scio, received a doctor of physical therapy from Clarkson University, Potsdam.
  • Gabriella Sanzo of Allegany, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • Tiffany Tatar of Machias, earned a bachelor of science in human resource management from University of Maryland Global Campus.

