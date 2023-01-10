Local state lawmakers thought Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address Tuesday was vague and they differed in their response to her call for bail reform changes.
After listening to the governor’s address, state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said the state’s efforts at bail reform have created so many problems that they should be repealed outright. Judges need discretion over defendants considered dangerous and needing to be incarcerated, he told the Times Herald.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said he was glad the governor opened the door to further tweaking bail reform.
“There were no specifics,” Giglio said. “She did say we should have gotten together for (reform). They shoved that stuff down our throat and New York became a much more dangerous place.
“She’s right,” the assemblyman added. “It needs to be worked on.”
Assembly Republicans want “dangerousness” to be one of the issues judges are permitted to consider in whether to require bail, Giglio said. “That’s number one on our agenda, to give judges discretion.”
Giglio said bail reform had been hard on merchants who have seen a revolving door of individuals charged with petty thefts, for example.
Under the bail reform laws, bail is not required for misdemeanors and some non-violent felonies.
Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori P. Rieman and most of her counterparts in counties across the state blame the lack of cash bail for many defendants not coming to court appearances. DA’s may then ask for arrest warrants.
Borrello said he doesn’t hold much hope for bail reform changes sought by stakeholders like district attorneys, sheriffs and other law enforcement officials who weren’t consulted when changes were first enacted under the former governor, Democrat Andrew Cuomo. Borrello prefers to repeal it all and start over with law enforcement and community stakeholders at the table.
“(Hochul) had an opportunity (to make changes) during the pay raise vote,” Borrello said. “I’m skeptical of her ability to convince the majorities that this is indeed a problem.”
Borrello added: “Everything else she spoke about doesn’t matter much if people don’t feel safe. She had plenty of opportunity for thoughtful conversations. This has been a problem since long before she took the helm. I don’t trust the people who broke it to fix it. She needs to be more forceful and demand it as chief executive.”
Borrello said his simple solution to bail reform is, “Don’t commit crimes.”
Bail reform would need to be accompanied by changes to new discovery reforms. “And (new) parole conditions should be repealed. Ask stakeholders like sheriffs, district attorneys and victims rights groups to participate,” he said.
Borrello said he supported Hochul’s mental health initiatives. “But it’s more than just money,” he said. Democrats had closed inpatient hospital beds and psychiatric hospitals. “They turned the streets into mental wards. A lot of these people suffer. I’m glad she’s doing it. I applaud that, too.”
Asked about Houchul’s housing initiatives, Borello said the problem is affordability. “I don’t think the solution is to force communities to accept multiple family homes.”
Borrello said he wasn’t happy with Hochul’s proposal to scrap natural gas and other fossil fuels for heating in favor of electricity by 2030. Her proposal to cap the cost of electricity at 6% of a family’s income would still cost a family of four with $100,000 in income $6,000 a year.
On Hochul’s plan to tie the minimum wage to inflation, Borrello noted the minimum wage has gone up 50% in the past several years, which he said resulted in some small employers cutting minimum wage and seasonal jobs and more automation.
“They assume everyone on minimum wage is trying to raise a family,” he said. A training wage for teens would make sense, too — otherwise, he believes teen jobs might dry up.
Giglio said he was was glad to see a new commitment by the governor toward mental health services.
“It’s the number one issue facing our communities,” Giglio said of the mentally ill. “The issue exploded after the pandemic. Our jails have mentally ill people who shouldn’t be in there. People need mental health services, hospitals need more psychiatric beds.”
The state has “obliterated” the mental health system, Giglio said. “We need counselors. There’s a huge shortage of mental health counselors.” The state needs to train more students as counselors, he said. “We need to get counselors licensed and in the pipeline as fast as we can.”
On Hochul’s housing proposals, Giglio said she spoke in generalities. “We’re from a rural area,” he said. “I think she was talking more about urban developers.”
Giglio said he didn’t think communities would want give up local control over housing. “Local control is what gets things done,” he aid. “It puts up red flags for me. We need more money for affordable housing not just in New York City.”
On the governor’s proposal pegging the minimum wage to inflation, Giglio said, “That’s a bad one.”
He said many “minimum wage jobs have already disappeared through automation. You put small businesses out of business because the margins are too small.”
Giglio noted that Southern Tier businesses are also in competition with Pennsylvania businesses where the state minimum wage is tied to the federal minimum wage.
The minimum wage is not supposed to be a final step, but a beginning, Giglio said. “There’s no training wage. I don’t think that was well thought out.”
Overall, Giglio thought the State of the State speech was “very vague.”
To that criticism, Hochul recommended legislators read the 275-page book that outlines her proposals in more detail.
“I give her credit for bringing the State of the State speech back to the chamber instead of the sideshow of the former governor,” Giglio said.
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, whose district now includes the eastern half of Allegany County, warned that Democrats are eyeing long-term commitments for higher state spending that sooner or later will require tax increases, more borrowing and an unsustainable debt burden for taxpayers.
“Gov. Hochul gave a very low-key, safe speech,” O’Mara said. “She highlighted the affordability crisis we have in New York state, but every agenda item she spoke of will only make New York a more expensive place to live and do business.”