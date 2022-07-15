Local singer/songwriter to release new album, perform at ASP

QUAKER RUN — Local singer/songwriter Will Lowry is releasing a new album this month and performing a concert at Allegany State Park.
An Ellicottville native, Lowry is a guitarist with a background in folk, rock and classical styles. He has been performing and recording since the early 1970s, having performed at large festivals, colleges and other settings.
Lowry studied classical guitar in Boston, Mass., returning to Western New York to perform in a rock band. He turned to the acoustic guitar and has worked as a solo performer since the late ’70s. In 1979, he released his first album, “Mystery.”
Lowry’s sixth album of original songs, “Shadow Dance,” is a response to requests for a “live” album. It is simply Lowry, his guitars, vocals and harmonicas. The songs are all new and feature his variety of styles on the guitar as well as vocals and harmonica.
Allegany State Park will host Lowry for a performance at the Quaker Amphitheater on July 27 at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit willlowrymusic.com.