Local school districts receive ‘Cram the Vans’ donations

Directions in Independent Living donated school supplies to the Olean district Monday from the agency’s “Cram the Vans” event. Superintendent Dr. Genelle Morris (second from right) accepts donations from Directions employees (from left) Krissy Wagner, Executive Director; Caitlyn Metler, Program Manager; and Keith Adkins, Agency Development Specialist.

 Olean City School District photo

OLEAN — Employees of Directions in Independent Living on Monday delivered a generous donation of school supplies to the Olean City School District for students.

Donated supplies were collected through Directions in Independent Living’s “Cram the Vans” event where the public was invited to join employees in donating school supplies for local school districts. Supplies were collected Aug. 8-30.

