Local school districts receive ‘Cram the Vans’ donations

OLEAN — Employees of Directions in Independent Living on Monday delivered a generous donation of school supplies to the Olean City School District for students.
Donated supplies were collected through Directions in Independent Living’s “Cram the Vans” event where the public was invited to join employees in donating school supplies for local school districts. Supplies were collected Aug. 8-30.
“Directions in Independent Living’s generosity is overwhelming,” said Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent. “I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you from our students and staff at Olean City School District.”
Supplies being accepted included backpacks, crayons, pencils, colored pencils, scissors, notebooks, tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizers and other necessary goods to prepare students for the classroom.
The program assisted the Allegany-Limestone, Cuba-Rushford, Hinsdale, Portville and Olean school districts. Directions officials reported this is the first time the agency has run such a drive, but they plan to make it an annual event.
“Our elementary school did receive a donation from Krissy Williams-Wagner of Independent Living,” said Anthony Giannicchi, Allegany-Limestone superintendent. “ALCS is very thankful for the donation to benefit our students.”
Thomas Simon, superintendent at Portville, said the district received a very generous number of notebooks, pens, pencils, folders, three-ring binders, highlighters, erasers and paper.
“We are very thankful for everyone involved in DIL’s Cram the Van event,” he said. “It certainly benefits our students in need.”
Founded in 1989, Directions in Independent Living operates several programs and services for youth in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, as well as its core efforts of advocating and assisting all residents with disabilities in the region.
