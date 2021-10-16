Financial aid for the nearly 700 school districts across New York will increase by billions of dollars over the next three years in a settlement with education advocates over a lawsuit that started seven years ago.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that the state has reached an agreement to settle the lawsuit brought by New Yorkers for Students’ Educational Rights and will follow through on the commitment to fully fund the current Foundation Aid formula.
The litigation, which has been ongoing since 2014, sought to require the state to fully fund Foundation Aid with the formula that takes school district wealth and student need into account to create an equitable distribution of state funding to schools.
However, New York state has never fully funded Foundation Aid.
“This settlement closes a long chapter of inequity and demonstrates my administration’s commitment to wiping the slate clean and fully funding public education using a responsive model that takes districts’ unique needs into account,” Hochul said.
The new settlement requires New York to phase in full funding of Foundation Aid by the 2024-25 budget. The plan will bring Foundation Aid spending to $23.2 billion by the 2024 fiscal year after the state budget approved in April included an infusion of cash into the aid formula.
The 2022-23 year will see $19.8 billion, covering 30% of the existing shortfall; 2023-24 will have $21.3 billion, covering 50% of the anticipated shortfall; and approximately $23.2 billion in 2024-25 will eliminate the anticipated shortfall, funding the full amount of Foundation Aid for all school districts.
Olean Superintendent Rick Moore said Hochul’s announcement about the lawsuit being settled is encouraging, but added it is still contingent upon the state appropriating an additional $1.4 billion for education in each of the next two fiscal years.
“The state still needs to make this happen and schools need to see final Foundation Aid allocations before we can count on that money,” he said.
Additionally, Moore said the state needs to update the Foundation Aid formula because the current formula “was designed fifteen years ago and is very archaic.”
According to Moore, the district is owed approximately $1.8 million in Foundation Aid to be fully funded. He said there are many areas the district could use these funds for, but the one that comes to the top of the list for him is additional programs.
“Additional STEM/STEAM programs, additional arts programs, along with additional field trip opportunities for our students,” he continued. “We also need additional facility improvements done outside of the capital projects that we have planned.”
At the Portville Central School District, Superintendent Tom Simon said they are short by about $3.6 million, and the district has not been fully funded in Foundation Aid in 10 years.
“This fiscal school year, we received just shy of $1 million of that to get that restored,” he said. “Then we were supposed to receive another third next year and the final third in the following year so that we would be fully funded. How this impacts that plan, I don’t know at this point.”
Simon said the district is looking at a number of options for what to do with the owed funds, including ways to alleviate the high number of students per classroom, especially compared to neighboring districts.
“Our elementary classrooms are all near or at 20, some are over 20 and our middle-high school classes are in the mid-twenties, so that’s an area I think we would look to make some changes over time,” he said.
Another area Simon said the funds would be helpful in is stabilizing the district’s property taxes, which have been historically low, but the district hopes to try to freeze the rates as long as possible.
Simon also noted that the district is in the process of planning how to spend the COVID relief funds from the federal government.
“I know the board is up for the challenge of working through all that, but it’s a good problem for us to have,” he said. “As long as I’ve been involved in the district, finances have been pretty tight.”
Calls seeking comment from officials at Allegany-Limestone and Hinsdale central schools were not returned by press time Friday.