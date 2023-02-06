Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her fiscal year 2024 executive budget proposal Feb. 1 in the Red Room at the State Capitol.

 Mike Groll/Office of the Governor

Area school districts are expected to get another boost in financial support for their upcoming budgets if Gov. Kathy Hochul can keep her promise.

In her State of the State address in January, Hochul fully committed to completing the three-year phase-in of Foundation Aid during this year’s legislative session. Aid for the nearly 700 school districts across New York would increase by $2.7 billion for the 2023-24 academic year.

Dr. Genelle Morris

Dr. Genelle Morris
Tony Giannicchi

Tony Giannicchi
Tom Simon

Tom Simon

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social